HONG KONG, Aug 5 (IFR) - The Republic of the Philippines is
to offer international bond investors another opportunity to
step up their wagers on its currency, betting that the turmoil
in the US dollar market will boost demand for its third sale of
global peso notes.
Although the Philippines has been down this road before, it
is the first time the popular sovereign will offer peso bonds as
part of a liability management exercise. The move is designed to
smoothen its debt maturity profile and reduce the country's
reliance on foreign currency debt.
The sovereign has mandated six banks for an up to USD3
bln-equivalent fundraising comprising Global peso and dollar
notes. Simultaneously, it will also launch a tender offer for
some outstanding US dollar bonds.
The deal is unlikely to be launched before September, but
the mandate comes as ongoing debt crises in the US and Europe
are weakening the dollar and increasing the allure of Asia's
strong economic growth.
The Philippines remains the only Asian sovereign to have
borrowed in a synthetic format, issuing bonds denominated in
local currency, but settled in US dollars. That has helped it
reduce its heavy reliance on foreign currency debt, from 45% of
its total liabilities at the end of 2009 to 43%, and has proven
popular with investors.
"As soon as you hit extreme market environment, the first
thing you look at is who has the most amount of external debt
and has the most pressure from debt servicing," said Kenneth
Akintewe, a portfolio manager with Aberdeen Asset Management in
Singapore.
"Things are increasingly volatile and, from a macro
perspective, things can still break at any point in time. It
makes sense for these countries to minimise risks in their
economies and one of them is the external debt."
Tighter pricing
The new combo fundraisings consist of a USD1.5bn-equivalent
15-year Global peso offering and an up to USD1.5bn dollar bond,
according to a plan the central bank approved. The government is
eyeing a new 25-year dollar benchmark or a reopening of a USD1
billion due October 2034 bond, according to one source, who has
seen documents on the bond sale.
The Philippines has raised 98.87bn (USD2.34bn) combined from
10- and 25-year offerings of global peso notes since its debut
issue last September. The 54.77bn peso 6.25% 2026 bond in
January priced about 10bp inside the 25-year onshore bond yield,
net of the 20% withholding tax. The same was true for the 44.1bn
peso offering in September 2010, which priced at a 5% coupon.
Pricing the 15-year Global peso note will be tricky because
there is no domestic benchmark in that tenor. The 10-year PDST-F
rate, the benchmark rate in the Philippines, was last at 6.02%,
while the 20-year was at 7.88%.
PESO RISE
Another factor is the potential upside for the peso. Since
the September 2010 Global peso, the currency has appreciated
around 5.89% to the US dollar, moving from 45.19 to 42.527 and
reaching a high of 41.90 on August 1.
JP Morgan economists expect the peso to appreciate even
further to 40.25 before year's end, while Standard Chartered
raised its year-end forecast to 41.
"It is conceivable that, over the course of time, the
republic will come to rely entirely on peso issuance for its
funding needs," said a regional debt syndicate head.
"This move is possible now, since there is increasingly an
overlap between investors in Philippines debt, who are able to
look at pesos, as well as US dollars. The likes of Pimco, Wamco
and Loomis Sayles would be fine, in principle, with the idea of
tendering the Philippines' US dollar holdings in return for
pesos."
Nonetheless, despite the peso's appreciation, the fact
remains that US dollar interest rates are still quite low and
provide cheap long-term funding. In late March, the country
completed its only dollar borrowing of 2011 via a USD1.5bn
15-year Global.
"You could argue that it makes sense to issue in US dollars
or any of the currencies that you think will be depreciating in
the medium term but, at the same time, you will be building up
an external liability, which could put a constraint on the
economy. From the liability perspective, it makes sense to limit
the exposure to foreign debt," said Akintewe.
In June, Fitch upgraded the Philippines to one notch short
of investment grade, while Moody's raised its rating to align
with S&P. The Philippines is rated Ba2/BB/BB+
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
Last month, it completed its most successful domestic debt
swap with bids totalling 299bn peso in a ringing endorsement
from investors on the fundamentals of its economy. The sovereign
exchanged new 10.5- and 20-year bonds for shorter-dated notes.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and UBS are the mandated banks on the exercise.
(Reporting by Jonathan Rogers and Tanya Angerer;(Additional
reporting by Umesh Desai and Karen Lema); editing by Prakash
Charkravarti, Steve Garton and Alex Chambers)