HONG KONG, Aug 5 (IFR) - The Republic of the Philippines is to offer international bond investors another opportunity to step up their wagers on its currency, betting that the turmoil in the US dollar market will boost demand for its third sale of global peso notes.

Although the Philippines has been down this road before, it is the first time the popular sovereign will offer peso bonds as part of a liability management exercise. The move is designed to smoothen its debt maturity profile and reduce the country's reliance on foreign currency debt.

The sovereign has mandated six banks for an up to USD3 bln-equivalent fundraising comprising Global peso and dollar notes. Simultaneously, it will also launch a tender offer for some outstanding US dollar bonds.

The deal is unlikely to be launched before September, but the mandate comes as ongoing debt crises in the US and Europe are weakening the dollar and increasing the allure of Asia's strong economic growth.

The Philippines remains the only Asian sovereign to have borrowed in a synthetic format, issuing bonds denominated in local currency, but settled in US dollars. That has helped it reduce its heavy reliance on foreign currency debt, from 45% of its total liabilities at the end of 2009 to 43%, and has proven popular with investors.

"As soon as you hit extreme market environment, the first thing you look at is who has the most amount of external debt and has the most pressure from debt servicing," said Kenneth Akintewe, a portfolio manager with Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore.

"Things are increasingly volatile and, from a macro perspective, things can still break at any point in time. It makes sense for these countries to minimise risks in their economies and one of them is the external debt."

Tighter pricing

The new combo fundraisings consist of a USD1.5bn-equivalent 15-year Global peso offering and an up to USD1.5bn dollar bond, according to a plan the central bank approved. The government is eyeing a new 25-year dollar benchmark or a reopening of a USD1 billion due October 2034 bond, according to one source, who has seen documents on the bond sale.

The Philippines has raised 98.87bn (USD2.34bn) combined from 10- and 25-year offerings of global peso notes since its debut issue last September. The 54.77bn peso 6.25% 2026 bond in January priced about 10bp inside the 25-year onshore bond yield, net of the 20% withholding tax. The same was true for the 44.1bn peso offering in September 2010, which priced at a 5% coupon.

Pricing the 15-year Global peso note will be tricky because there is no domestic benchmark in that tenor. The 10-year PDST-F rate, the benchmark rate in the Philippines, was last at 6.02%, while the 20-year was at 7.88%.

PESO RISE

Another factor is the potential upside for the peso. Since the September 2010 Global peso, the currency has appreciated around 5.89% to the US dollar, moving from 45.19 to 42.527 and reaching a high of 41.90 on August 1.

JP Morgan economists expect the peso to appreciate even further to 40.25 before year's end, while Standard Chartered raised its year-end forecast to 41.

"It is conceivable that, over the course of time, the republic will come to rely entirely on peso issuance for its funding needs," said a regional debt syndicate head.

"This move is possible now, since there is increasingly an overlap between investors in Philippines debt, who are able to look at pesos, as well as US dollars. The likes of Pimco, Wamco and Loomis Sayles would be fine, in principle, with the idea of tendering the Philippines' US dollar holdings in return for pesos."

Nonetheless, despite the peso's appreciation, the fact remains that US dollar interest rates are still quite low and provide cheap long-term funding. In late March, the country completed its only dollar borrowing of 2011 via a USD1.5bn 15-year Global.

"You could argue that it makes sense to issue in US dollars or any of the currencies that you think will be depreciating in the medium term but, at the same time, you will be building up an external liability, which could put a constraint on the economy. From the liability perspective, it makes sense to limit the exposure to foreign debt," said Akintewe.

In June, Fitch upgraded the Philippines to one notch short of investment grade, while Moody's raised its rating to align with S&P. The Philippines is rated Ba2/BB/BB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Last month, it completed its most successful domestic debt swap with bids totalling 299bn peso in a ringing endorsement from investors on the fundamentals of its economy. The sovereign exchanged new 10.5- and 20-year bonds for shorter-dated notes.

Last month, it completed its most successful domestic debt swap with bids totalling 299bn peso in a ringing endorsement from investors on the fundamentals of its economy. The sovereign exchanged new 10.5- and 20-year bonds for shorter-dated notes.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard Chartered and UBS are the mandated banks on the exercise.