MANILA Dec 1 The Philippine government has mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for an offshore offering of dollar bonds, IFR reported, without saying where it got the information from.

The report followed remarks by National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon saying the government would prefer to sell a long-term, benchmark-sized bond issue when it returns to the offshore debt market, possibly early next year.

De Leon told reporters on earlier Monday that the government hasn't "formally" engaged any bank yet for the planned global bond issue.

Deutsche and HSBC will also be joint bookrunners along with Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

De Leon could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Philippines issued a $1.5 billion 10-year bond to yield 4.2 percent in January 2014. The sovereign is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Frances Yoon of IFR and Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Ryan Woo)