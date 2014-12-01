(Adds national treasurer's comments)
MANILA Dec 1 The Philippine government has
mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint
global coordinators for an offshore offering of dollar bonds,
IFR reported, without saying where it got the information from.
The report followed remarks by National Treasurer Rosalia de
Leon saying the government would prefer to sell a long-term,
benchmark-sized bond issue when it returns to the offshore debt
market, possibly early next year.
Deutsche and HSBC will also be joint bookrunners along with
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered
and UBS, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
unit.
De Leon neither confirmed nor denied the IFR report. She
reiterated there was no formal mandate yet given to any banks.
"We're still in the process of market consultation," she
said.
The Philippines issued a $1.5 billion 10-year bond to yield
4.2 percent in January 2014. The sovereign is rated Baa3 by
Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
"We're looking at a longer term (bond), a benchmark of $750
million to $1 billion," de Leon told reporters before the IFR
report was published, adding that there is demand for long-term
issues though she declined to be specific on the tenor the
government is looking at.
On Friday, de Leon said the government was on the lookout
for market opportunities to "do a dollar funding or a liability
management structure."
(Reporting by Frances Yoon of IFR and Erik dela Cruz in MANILA;
Editing by Ryan Woo)