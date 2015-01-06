LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Philippines has set final guidance of 4% area (plus or minus 5bp) on a new US dollar bond that matures in 2040.

That compares with initial guidance of 4.20% area announced earlier on Tuesday.

The SEC-registered note is being issued to fund the purchase of 15 of the sovereign's securities in a deal that is aimed at helping the Philippines manage its foreign currency liabilities.

Investors in the outstanding bonds can either switch their holdings into the new note or accept cash. The deal had attracted over US$2bn in interest earlier today.

The Philippines is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global coordinators, and are also joint bookrunners alongside Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)