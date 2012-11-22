MANILA Nov 22 Shares of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and rival Philippine National Bank PNB climbed on Thursday after a one-day trading halt related to talks on the possibility of BPI acquiring a stake in PNB.

BPI jumped as much as 7.4 percent and PNB rose as much as 6.1 percent in early trades, pushing the financial sector sub-index up 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)