July 31 Six months ending June 30, 2013.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 12.0 vs 9.4

NOTE: Bank of the Philippine Islands, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp and partly owned by Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group, is the country's biggest lender by market value.

($1 = 43.52 pesos)