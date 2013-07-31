Fitch Affirms Seoul Guarantee Insurance's IFS at 'AA-'/Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view that there is continued support from its parent Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency, in view of SGI's importance in promoting and developing the domestic credit and guarantee insurance