Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
May 2 Three months ending March 31, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 8.4 vs 5.88 NOTE: Bank of the Philippine Islands is a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and partly owned by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings. To read BPI's full statement on its results, click on (link.reuters.com/rus77t) ($1 = 41.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities