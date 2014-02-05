Feb 5 Full year ending Dec 31, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 18.8 vs 16.3 NOTE: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the country's most valuable listed lender, is a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. To view BPI's statement on its results, click on link.reuters.com/vuf66v ($1 = 45.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)