MANILA Nov 22 The Philippine Stock Exchange said trading in stocks of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Philippine National Bank will resume on Thursday after a one-day trading halt.

The two banks asked for the trading suspension on Wednesday in relation to ongoing talks on the possibility of BPI acquiring a stake in PNB, a move that could create the country's biggest lender. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)