MANILA Nov 6 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the country's largest bank by market value, said it plans to raise up to 25 billion pesos ($578.8 million) via a rights offering of common shares to boost lending and fund possible acquisitions.

The rights issue, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will also strengthen BPI's capital base to address any potential additional capital requirements under the new Basel III regime, it said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, its biggest shareholder, has indicated its support of the rights issue, BPI said.

The bank, which is also partly owned by Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group, said its board had authorised the management to set the terms and conditions of the issue. ($1 = 43.1950 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)