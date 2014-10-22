MANILA Oct 22 U.S. gaming firm Caesars
Entertainment Corp has to put in at least $1.5 billion
as minimum investment if it proceeds to invest in the
Philippines, an up-and-coming gaming destination that has lured
some of the world's biggest casino operators.
Last month, Philippine President Benigno Aquino met with top
Caesars officials, with the casino operator following up the San
Francisco meeting with a written expression of interest to
invest in the country, Cristino Naguiat, chairman of the state
gaming firm Pagcor, told reporters on Wednesday.
The government now requires new casino investors to put in a
minimum of $1.5 billion, half a billion dollars more than the
initial investment paid by the four casino licensees in the
100-hectare (247 acres) gaming and leisure complex known as
Entertainment City in the capital Manila.
"If we bring in something new, it has to add value to the
development of Entertainment City," Naguiat said. "They will be
facing new terms of reference - the new investors."
Naguiat added that other American gaming companies, which he
did not name, were also interested to invest in the country.
New casino firms would also have to look for parcels of land
on their own as the government does not have any more available
land to offer, he said.
Bloomberry Resorts Corp opened the first phase of
its $1.2 billion casino-resort last year at Entertainment City.
That will be followed by the over $1-billion joint venture of
local firm Belle Corp and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
called City of Dreams Manila in December this year.
Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd
, partners in casino-hotel firm Travellers
International Hotel Group Inc, expect to complete their
casino-resort project by 2017.
The fourth investor in Entertainment City, the local
affiliate of Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp, said
last month that it expects to open its $2 billion casino resort
project in 2016, a year later than planned.
Pagcor's Naguiat reiterated that the government will
penalise Universal and forfeit the company's 100 million pesos
($2.23 million) performance bond if it does not finish
construction of the project in March next year as indicated in
its project implementation plan.
Aquino said his cabinet was still debating allowing a fifth
private casino operator.
"There are some sectors that are saying they will not add to
the gaming revenues of government. There are those who are
saying Caesars is a brand name that tells the world that
essentially we have arrived," Aquino told an annual forum of
foreign journalists.
"I am still awaiting the consensus coming from the cabinet,"
he said.
Caesars said the Philippines represents a compelling market
opportunity for the group.
"It's still early in the discussions, but it would be a
great complement to our upcoming integrated resort in Korea, the
start of a network of Caesars-branded IRs in Asia," Steven
Tight, president of international development at Caesars, told
Reuters.
