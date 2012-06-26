SYDNEY, June 27 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the casino operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines, media reported on Wednesday.

Packer and Ho were set to sign Melco up for a 50/50 joint venture with Henry Sy Jr, the son of the wealthiest man in the Philippines, for the project in Manila, the Australian Financial Review reported.

In February, Reuters reported that Melco was interested in a $1 billion casino project in the Philippine capital, where the state-run Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp (Pagcor) has issued four licenses and is keen to develop a gambling hub.

Sy already owns a licence for the casino development from Pagcor through the family-run SM consortium, the AFR reported. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)