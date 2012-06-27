MANILA, June 27 Philippine conglomerate SM
Investments, owned by the country's richest man Henry
Sy, is in talks with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd for
a deal involving a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila,
the SM group said on Wednesday.
"There's discussion but nothing final," Corazon Guidote,
spokeswoman for SM Investments, told Reuters via a mobile text
message.
The Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday that
Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon
Lawrence Ho were set to sign a deal with the Sy group to develop
the casino project.
SM controls Belle Corp, which is building an
integrated entertainment resort complex called Belle Grande
Manila Bay that features a 30,000 square-metre casino.
