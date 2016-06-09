(Adds more detail, background)
MANILA, June 9 The Philippines' largest budget
airline, Cebu Air Inc, is looking to acquire two more
Airbus 330 aircraft, company president Lance Gokongwei
said.
"That is under consideration because we're looking to fly to
additional routes particularly Honolulu or increasing potential
flights to the Middle East," Gokongwei told reporters.
The budget carrier, which had 55 aircraft, mostly Airbus
jets, as of end-December, expects to beef up its fleet to 69
planes by end-2018.
Asian budget carriers have been placing big orders for jets
from Airbus and Boeing Co to take advantage of a regional
travel boom.
Last month, eight Asian low-cost carriers, including Cebu
Air Inc's Cebu Pacific, set up an alliance allowing travellers
to book flights across their platforms for the first time,
aiming to reach more customers outside their home markets.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
and Jane Merriman)