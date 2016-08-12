MANILA Aug 12 The Philippine central bank announced on Friday a further easing of foreign exchange rules to make regulations more responsive to the needs of the economy and transactions within the local banking system easier for individuals and businesses.

The policy-making Monetary Board has approved four additional measures, which will take effect on Sept. 15, part of a wider liberalisation programme it rolled out in recent years.

To enhance access to foreign exchange, the central bank increased the amount of foreign exchange that may be purchased from the banking system - without supporting documents and for "legitimate transactions" - to $500,000 for individuals and $1 million for corporates, from $120,000.

The central bank is also allowing deposits by Philippine residents of foreign exchange purchased from banks for certain underlying transactions, such as for travel abroad, into their Foreign Currency Deposit Unit (FCDU) accounts, prior to outward remittance.

The second measure will provide residents with greater flexibility in managing cash flow, the central bank said in a statement.

Prohibition on the sale of foreign exchange by banks and their units for resident-to-resident transactions would be lifted to facilitate payment by residents and further diversify their investments, it said.

To enhance the private sector's access to bank financing, the central bank would also lift prior approval and registration requirements for loans to be obtained from FCDUs of banks.

Also approved by the Monetary Board is the increase in the amount of local currency that may be brought into or out of the country to 50,000 pesos ($1,073) from 10,000 pesos, to provide greater convenience to travellers.

