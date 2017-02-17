MANILA Feb 17 A contender to become the next Philippine central bank governor said on Friday he would push for the relaxation of the country's bank secrecy law to facilitate the investigation of money laundering cases.

Antonio Moncupa, who has won the endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling PDP-Laban political party, said ensuring the effective execution of the anti-money laundering law is one of the issues he would focus on if he becomes the next central bank chief.

The central bank governor heads the country's anti-money laundering council. The current chief, Amando Tetangco, is due to step down in July, having completed a maximum two terms.

The Southeast Asian country has moved to strengthen its anti-money laundering rules, aiming to plug loopholes that allowed $81 million stolen in one of the world's biggest cyber heists to pass through Manila banks and casinos.

Duterte has also accused the anti-money laundering body of failing to support his war on drugs by tracking the flow of narcotics money.

Moncupa, currently president of mid-sized lender East West Banking Corp, said the central bank needed to give designated authorities "access to bank accounts so that the investigation could happen very fast".

"Likewise, we need to review the process by which the authorities could act on suspicious accounts because right now we need a court order," he told television channel ANC.

"Typically what happens when the court order comes (is) there's no more money in the bank accounts."

But while the bank secrecy law has been a stumbling block to money laundering investigations in the country, Moncupa said authorities "still need to protect confidentiality and the privacy of law abiding citizens."

Last month the central bank said it was tightening its surveillance of money-remittance firms to ensure they would not be used to launder dirty money and facilitate terrorist financing.

Moncupa said efforts to widen "financial inclusion", keep foreign exchange rate stable, and ensure that the banking system is clean and inaccessible to criminals "continuously need improvement."

Speculation over who will succeed Tetangco as head of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has also centred on BSP deputy governors Diwa Guinigundo and Nestor Espenilla, former trade secretary and monetary board member Peter Favila, and Foreign Affairs Minister Perfecto Yasay. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes)