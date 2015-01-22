MANILA Jan 22 The Philippine central bank sees room to keep interest rates steady with the decline in oil prices, as it reiterates its policy moves are data dependent, its governor said on Thursday.

Monetary authorities are also watching policy actions of major economies and movement in asset prices and their impact on investor sentiment, financial markets and inflation expectations, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters via a mobile phone text message.

The central bank kept its key policy rate on hold at 4.0 percent for a second meeting last month, amid some softness in economic growth in the third quarter, and after five consecutive tightening moves to keep prices in check .

The central bank next meets on Feb. 12 to review policy. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)