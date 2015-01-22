MANILA Jan 22 The Philippine central bank sees
room to keep interest rates steady with the decline in oil
prices, as it reiterates its policy moves are data dependent,
its governor said on Thursday.
Monetary authorities are also watching policy actions of
major economies and movement in asset prices and their impact on
investor sentiment, financial markets and inflation
expectations, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando
Tetangco told reporters via a mobile phone text message.
The central bank kept its key policy rate on hold at 4.0
percent for a second meeting last month, amid some softness in
economic growth in the third quarter, and after five consecutive
tightening moves to keep prices in check .
The central bank next meets on Feb. 12 to review policy.
