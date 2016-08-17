MANILA Aug 17 The Philippine central bank has
increased the size of term deposits that it will offer at its
weekly auction as it continues to mop up excess liquidity in the
financial system.
The central bank will offer 90 billion pesos ($1.94
billion), comprising 10 billion pesos for 7-day term deposit
facility (TDF) and 80 billion pesos for 28-day TDF, at the Aug.
31 auction, it said in a statement posted on its website.
It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits
since the facility became operational in July.
The central bank awarded a total 70 billion worth of 7- and
28-day term deposits on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 223
billion pesos.
The TDF is meant to reinforce the influence of the main
overnight borrowing rate, currently at 3.0 percent,
as it drains out domestic liquidity to guide market rates closer
to the benchmark.
Policymakers have said they will continue to adjust the
auction size as market conditions warrant.
($1 = 46.4000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)