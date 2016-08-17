MANILA Aug 17 The Philippine central bank has increased the size of term deposits that it will offer at its weekly auction as it continues to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system.

The central bank will offer 90 billion pesos ($1.94 billion), comprising 10 billion pesos for 7-day term deposit facility (TDF) and 80 billion pesos for 28-day TDF, at the Aug. 31 auction, it said in a statement posted on its website.

It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits since the facility became operational in July.

The central bank awarded a total 70 billion worth of 7- and 28-day term deposits on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 223 billion pesos.

The TDF is meant to reinforce the influence of the main overnight borrowing rate, currently at 3.0 percent, as it drains out domestic liquidity to guide market rates closer to the benchmark.

Policymakers have said they will continue to adjust the auction size as market conditions warrant. ($1 = 46.4000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)