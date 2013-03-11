(The following item was published by Basis Point, a Thomson
Reuters publication)
HONG KONG, March 11 (Basis Point) - Real estate developer
Century Properties Group Inc is in the market with its
first syndicated loan, sources said.
Banks can join the $100 million-equivalent five-year
amortising loan in either U.S. dollar or Philippine pesos.
Standard Chartered Bank is the sole mandated lead arranger
and bookrunner.
The average life is slightly less than four years, sources
said.
The margin is 350bp over Libor for dollar and, for pesos,
3.5 percent over the average local lending rate or 2 percent
over the BSP overnight rate, whichever margin is higher.
Banks are invited to join at fees ranging from 50bp to
100bp, for ticket levels starting from $5 million.
The secured corporate loan will finance the development of
seven new projects of residential and commercial properties in
Manila. About 98 percent of the projects are already sold and
downpayments received will be used to prepay the loan.
Listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Century Properties
develops, markets and sells residential, office, medical and
retail properties, as well as manages residential and commercial
properties in the Philippines.
The company develops high-end and prestigious properties
including the Trump Tower Manila and Azure Urban Resort
Residences.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Poh)