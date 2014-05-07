Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
MANILA May 7 The Philippines arrested a Chinese fishing boat with 11 crew and a haul of about 500 turtles off a disputed shoal in the Spratlys but within the country's exclusive economic zone, a senior maritime police official said on Wednesday.
Maritime police on patrol arrested the Chinese fishing boat off Half Moon Shoal on Tuesday, said Chief Superintendent Noel Vargas, head of the Philippine National Police maritime group.
"The fishing boat is now being towed to Palawan where appropriate charges will be filed against them," Vargas said.
The shoal is some 100 km (60 miles) from the Philippines' southwestern Palawan island. (Reporting by Manny Mogato)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.