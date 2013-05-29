* South China Sea tensions enter new risky era
* Vietnam lodges protest with China over ship ramming
* "Clear and present danger" says Philippines naval officer
(Adds Chinese defence paper, Vietnam complaint about ship
ramming)
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, May 29 A wrecked navy transport ship
perched on a remote coral reef could be the next flashpoint in
the South China Sea, where China and five other claimants
bitterly dispute territory.
The Philippines is accusing China of encroachment after
three Chinese ships, including a naval frigate, converged just 5
nautical miles (9 km) from an old transport ship that Manila ran
aground on a reef in 1999 to mark its territory.
Philippine officials say they fear the Chinese ships will
block supplies to about a dozen Filipino marines stationed in
abject conditions on the rusting ship, raising tensions over one
of Asia's biggest security issues.
The area, known as Second Thomas Shoal, is a strategic
gateway to Reed Bank, believed to be rich in oil and natural
gas. In 2010, Manila awarded an Anglo-Filipino consortium a
licence to explore for gas on Reed Bank but drilling stalled
last year due to the presence of Chinese ships.
Manila says Reed Bank, about 80 nautical miles (148 km) west
of Palawan island at the southwestern end of the Philippine
archipelago, is within the country's 200-nautical mile (370 km)
exclusive economic zone.
Beijing says it is part of the Spratlys, a group of 250
uninhabitable islets spread over 165,000 square miles, claimed
entirely by China, Taiwan and Vietnam and in part by Malaysia,
Brunei and the Philippines.
"China should pull out of the area because under
international law, they do not have the right to be there," said
Raul Hernandez, a spokesman for the Philippine Department of
Foreign Affairs, noting the area's proximity to Palawan, the
country's largest province. He said the Chinese ships were a
"provocation and illegal presence".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Tuesday
the Second Thomas Shoal was part of the Spratly Islands, over
which China had "indisputable sovereignty".
"It is beyond reproach for Chinese boats to carry out
patrols in these waters," Hong said, adding China called on all
parties to "refrain from taking actions that complicate the
situation".
CHINA REPORT WARNS OF CRISIS AHEAD
The tension illustrates how a decades-old territorial
squabble over the South China Sea is entering a more contentious
chapter as claimant nations spread deeper into disputed waters
in search of energy supplies, while building up navies and
alliances with other nations.
Vietnam this week again accused China of endangering the
lives of its fishermen with the ramming of a trawler in the
South China Sea.
"The actions of the Chinese vessels have seriously violated
Vietnam's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the
East Sea, threatening lives and property damage of Vietnam's
fishermen," Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said in
a statement posted on Tuesday. Vietnam handed a diplomatic note
the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi to protest the incident.
China said it was merely acting to prevent illegal fishing
in Chinese waters, adding that Vietnam's accusations "did not
accord with the facts".
A report issued on Tuesday by Chinese military think tank
the Centre for National Defence Policy said it was the U.S.
"pivot" back to Asia which had "shattered" the relative calm of
the South China Sea, warning of crisis ahead.
"While the conditions do not yet exist for a large-scale
armed clash, the dispute is becoming normalised and long-term
... and ineffective management may lead to a serious crisis,"
the report said, according to the China News Service.
The tension comes just before U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts at the so-called
Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore at the weekend. The South China
Sea is on the agenda of the regional security forum.
Second Thomas Shoal is one of several possible flashpoints
in the South China Sea that could force the United States to
intervene in defence of its Southeast Asian allies.
"CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER"
As of Tuesday, two Chinese marine surveillance ships
remained in the area, Philippine navy spokesman Colonel Edgardo
Arevalo said, adding the fishing boats and the frigate had left.
"The presence of those ships is a clear and present danger,"
said another senior Philippine navy officer, who declined to be
identified as he is not authorised to speak to media. He said
the Philippines believed China was trying to pressure it to
leave the shoal.
"We don't want to wake up one day with fresh structures
sitting near our navy ship there. We have to bite the bullet and
strengthen our position there or risk losing the territory."
The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), a
10-nation grouping that includes the Philippines, has been
talking to China about a binding code of conduct to ease
tension. But China says it will negotiate "when the time is
ripe".
ASEAN foreign ministers are due to meet in Thailand in
August to forge a position on the code of conduct before meeting
Chinese officials in late August or early September in Beijing.
Zha Daojiong, an international relations professor at
Beijing's Peking University, said China was serious about
asserting its claims in the South China Sea.
"There is now a quiet agreement among different Chinese
voices that sometimes you have to act as well as issuing
statements," he said.
Ian Storey, a scholar at Singapore's Institute of South East
Asian Studies, said tension at Second Thomas Shoal could prove
more dangerous than last year's stand-off at unoccupied
Scarborough Shoal, given the presence of Filipino troops.
"It is hard to imagine China using force to gain full
control over Second Thomas, but some kind of blockade to drive
out the Philippines' troops would have to be a possibility,"
Storey said. "There is a real chance of escalation or
miscalculation."
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong, Martin Petty
in Hanoi and Terril Jones and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing
by Jason Szep, Robert Birsel and Michael Perry)