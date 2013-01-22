(Adds reaction from China's ambassador in Manila)
MANILA Jan 22 The Philippines has asked an
international tribunal to intervene in its longstanding South
China Sea territorial dispute with China and declare that
Beijing's claims are invalid, the government said on Tuesday.
Manila asked the tribunal of the U.N. Convention on the Law
of the Sea (UNCLOS) to order a halt to China's activities that
the Philippines says violates the Southeast Asian nation's
sovereignty.
China's claims over islands, reefs and atolls in
resource-rich waters off its south coast and to the east of
mainland Southeast Asia set it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
also lay claim to parts.
"The Philippines has exhausted almost all political and
diplomatic avenues for a peaceful negotiated settlement of its
maritime dispute with China," Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert
Del Rosario told reporters.
"To this day, a solution is still elusive. We hope that the
arbitral proceedings shall bring this dispute to a durable
solution," he said.
But it was not clear how the tribunal can help. While all
its decisions are binding on countries concerned, it has no
power to enforce them.
China, in response, restated its claims to the territory and
dismissed any need for external intervention.
State news agency Xinhua quoted Ma Keqing, China's
ambassador to the Philippines, as saying that China "has
indisputable sovereignty" over the South China Sea islands and
adjacent waters.
"The Chinese side strongly holds that the disputes on the
South China Sea should be settled by parties concerned through
negotiations," Ma was quoted as saying after meeting a senior
Philippine diplomat.
The Philippines has previously sought the support of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the
territorial dispute, with ASEAN agreeing to ask China to start
talks on a code of conduct.
But Beijing says it wants to address the disputes via
bilateral talks. Its relations with Tokyo are also under strain
after the Japanese government bought disputed islands from a
private Japanese owner in September, triggering violent protests
and calls for boycotts of Japanese products across China.
Manila said that any joint development with China should
respect Philippine laws. A unit of Philippine firm Philex
Petroleum Corp is hoping to resume talks with Chinese
state-owned offshore oil producer CNOOC on joint
exploration of oil and gas fields in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA and Koh Gui Qing in
BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie and Ron Popeski)