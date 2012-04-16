By Manuel Mogato
| MANILA, April 16
MANILA, April 16 American and Filipino troops
launched two weeks of annual naval drills on Monday amid a
territorial stand-off between China and the Philippines as the
United States seeks to reinforce its influence across the
Asia-Pacific.
The most recent dispute between China and the Philippines
entered its second week, with a Philippine coast guard ship and
two Chinese maritime surveillance vessels faced off near the
Scarborough shoal, west of a former U.S. navy base at Subic Bay,
once the biggest outside the United States.
Chinese fishermen refused Manila's request to hand over
their haul, highlighting Manila's powerlessness to confront its
giant neighbour and its need to keep its main ally, the United
States, sweet.
China has territorial disputes with several countries in the
South China Sea, which is believed to be rich in oil and gas and
is crossed by important shipping lanes.
China has sought to resolve the disputes one-on-one but
there is concern among its neighbours over what some see as its
growing assertiveness in staking its claims over the sea and
various islands, reefs and shoals.
Philippine officials hope the war games, in which nearly
7,000 American and Filipino troops will simulate assaults for
the first time in an area near the South China Sea, will become
more frequent.
"We need the U.S. to bring stability and security," said an
army major-general who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the press.
Before the Philippines voted to remove U.S. bases in 1992,
Chinese fishing boats kept clear of waters near the Scarborough
shoal, the general said.
"After the Americans went, China erected structures in
Mischief Reef and Chinese fishermen became more bold and active
in Scarborough," he said. "I don't want to wake up one day
seeing new Chinese structures there."
SURVEILLANCE
After Manila failed to arrest the Chinese fishermen last
week, Chinese surveillance ships stood their ground near the
shoal and Chinese planes were seen circling on Saturday and
Sunday.
"We hope the relevant countries can do more to contribute to
regional peace and stability, and do more to enhance mutual
trust," Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told reporters.
Richard Jacobson, of security consultancy Pacific Strategies
and Assessments, said China's only accomplishment in the dispute
was to reinforce its image as a bully.
"I guess you can argue that it was an embarrassment for the
Philippines," Jacobson said. "It really underscores their lack
of capacity to enforce their maritime enforcement issues."
Aileen Baviera, of the Asian Centre at the University of the
Philippines, said China's actions were being shaped by the
active U.S. interest in the region and the close Philippine-U.S.
maritime security cooperation.
Twenty years after voting to remove the American bases, the
Philippines wants to give U.S. troops more access to its ports
and airfields to deter China's growing assertiveness.
The defence and foreign secretaries of the two nations will
hold a rare "two-plus-two" strategic dialogue in Washington on
April 30, working to broaden relations.
U.S. President Barack Obama has sought to reassure Asian
allies that the United States will stay a key player in the
area, and the Pentagon has said it will "rebalance toward the
Asia-Pacific region".
China has repeatedly warned the United States over its arms
sales to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing calls an
illegitimate breakaway from mainland sovereignty.
And China's naval reach has extended as tensions over
territorial claims have grown. China has advertised its
long-term ambitions with shows of new hardware, including its
first test flight of a stealth fighter jet and its launch of a
fledgling aircraft carrier -- both trials of technologies that
remain years from deployment.
In this year's "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) war games,
U.S. commandos will supervise Filipino counterparts in a mock
assault to re-take an oil platform from a terrorist group on
Palawan.
The western island faces disputed areas of the South China
Sea.
