MANILA, Sept 21 Semirara Mining and Power Corp , the Philippines' biggest coal producer, said on Monday the Department of Energy had allowed it to resume mining operations following a two-month suspension.

Semirara, a unit of Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, was forced to halt coal exports following a suspension imposed from July 17 after a landslide at Semirara's Panian mine in central Philippines buried nine workers alive.

In a Sept. 17 letter to Semirara President Victor Consunji, a copy of which accompanied the firm's disclosure to Manila's stock exchange, Department of Energy OIC-Secretary Zenaida Monsada said Semirara has "substantially complied with the conditions...resulting in a marked improvement in the level of safety in its mining operations."

Click on (bit.ly/1iqQiE8) to view Semirara's disclosure and the DOE letter. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)