MANILA Dec 1 The Philippines said on
Thursday it will offer 30 coal exploration projects that may
need total investments of $600 million at a tender to be held in
the first quarter of 2012, as it aims to boost local supply and
reduce costly fuel imports.
The potential coal sites are located in the central and
northern Philippine provinces, where mining is not yet banned.
"We have identified 30 coal blocks that are ready for
exploration. Bids shall be submitted before the end of March,"
Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug told reporters.
He said the Energy Department will evaluate the bids within
90 days and exploring each block may require investment of about
$20 million, although the figure needs to be verified.
The Southeast Asian country, which imports most of its oil
requirements, produced a total 7.33 million tonnes of coal in
2010, including 7.02 million tonnes from Semirara mine in the
central Antique province.
Semirara, owned by conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc,
is the country's only large-scale coal producer.
With local output not enough to meet domestic demand, the
country last year imported a total 10.97 million tonnes of coal,
including 10.6 million tonnes from Indonesia.
The Philippines also bought coal last year from Australia,
Vietnam, Russia and the United States.
Coal for power generation accounted for 72.5 percent of the
Philippines' total coal consumption of 13.31 million tonnes last
year. Coal is also used in cement production.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)