MANILA Dec 4 A Philippine court on Friday
ordered a 20-day temporary halt on the operations of
ride-sharing companies such as Uber in the country's capital,
adding to the firm's global struggles against regulatory and
competitive obstacles.
The Philippines was the first country to regulate these
types of app-based services, to help make up for inadequate mass
transport in Manila, Southeast Asia's second most congested city
after Jakarta, according to research firm Numbeo.
The Philippine regional court blocked permission by the
transport department for Uber, and competitor GrabCar, to ply
Manila's streets, pending its decision next week on a petition
to ban them in the capital.
"There is extreme urgency to issue a temporary restraining
order to the petitioner to prevent grave and irreparable injury
and damages because their claim that they suffer less or low
incomes and earnings is found to be persuasive," the court said.
The petition, by a group of taxi operators and drivers,
claimed that Uber and GrabCar were given special treatment to
operate without a franchise.
"The income of taxi drivers was slashed by up to 50 percent
because of the app-based transport, which does not follow
tariffs imposed by the government," said Jun Magno, leader of
the group, the Stop and Go Coalition.
About 660,000 taxis ply their trade in Manila, the Asian
Development Bank estimated in 2010.
However, Friday's order does not affect operations in
central Cebu, the country's second largest city, where the
government has allowed Uber to operate 10 vehicles to help meet
public transport demand during the Christmas holiday season.
Founded in 2009, Uber is now in 60 countries around the
world but has faced more than 170 lawsuits in the United States
alone, was banned in France and is popular but illegal in
Australia.
In China and India, Uber, backed by investment bank Goldman
Sachs, faces strong competition from homegrown companies,
fuelled by the transport needs of large and growing populations.
To strengthen their challenge to Uber, ride-hailing firms,
including China's Didi Kuaidi, GrabTaxi in Southeast Asia,
India's Ola and U.S.-based Lyft have formed a global ridesharing
partnership.
From the first quarter of 2016, the four companies will
share resources to allow international travellers to access
local rides by using the same app they use at home.
Didi, backed by Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings
and Alibaba Group Holding, already has a
stake in Lyft, GrabTaxi and Ola. Japan's SoftBank Group
is also an investor in each, except Lyft.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)