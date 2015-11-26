MANILA Nov 26 Philippine home builder and
construction company Datem Inc is pushing through
with an initial public offering (IPO) as early as the first
quarter when the market is expected to stabilise, its president
said.
The company last week announced the postponement of its
market debut that could have raised up to $74 million because of
weak market conditions that plagued listing plans in Manila.
It has since increased its target proceeds from the offering
to 4 billion pesos ($85 million), possibly supported by
cornerstone investors, Datem President Levy Espiritu said.
"We have two options, either in the first quarter or third
quarter after the elections," Espiritu told Reuters late
Wednesday.
The country will have presidential and local elections in
May next year, and investors usually take a cautious stance
until after a new government is installed.
The 31-year-old company had planned earlier this year to
sell up to 329.05 million shares worth 2.88 billion to 3.5
billion pesos ($61-$74 million) in what could have been just the
fourth IPO in the local bourse for 2015.
Unfavourable market conditions prompted Philippine
supermarket and department store chain Metro Retail Stores Group
Inc to price its IPO at a discount while D.M.
Wenceslao & Associates Inc cut its maximum offer price by 43
percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 47.0450 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)