MANILA Jan 19 The Philippines, one of Asia's
most active sovereign bond issuers, raised $500 million from a
new 25-year U.S. dollar bond offering, in a sign of investor
confidence in the country and the new government under President
Rodrigo Duterte.
The bonds, which attracted strong demand amid financial
market volatility, were priced at par with a coupon of 3.7
percent, below the initial guidance of 3.95 percent, the
Department of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.
It was the tightest-priced long-dated global bond offering
ever issued by the Philippines, which also switched $1.5 billion
worth of new 25-year global bonds with shorter-dated and more
expensive debt.
Global investors across Asia, the United States and Europe
took part in the $2 billion bond deal, National Treasurer
Roberto Tan said, adding that the new money component of $500
million and switch tender of $1.5 billion were both
oversubscribed.
Tan said the successful issue was a "testament to the
resilience of the Philippine economy as well as the strong faith
that these investors have in the Duterte administration in
executing and implementing reforms and strategies."
The Philippine economy grew at its fastest pace in more than
three years in the third quarter, most of Duterte's first 100
days in office, setting him up to meet the 6-7 percent growth he
set for 2016.
Duterte, who was elected in May on a promise to wipe out
drugs in the Philippines, has promised to continue the reforms
of his predecessor that helped the economy grow more than 6
percent on average, its best six-year record in four decades.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
Bank, and UBS acted as joint global coordinators, dealer
managers and bookrunners for the transaction.
The Philippines' last U.S. dollar issue was in February 2016
when it sold $2 billion of 25-year bonds also at 3.7 percent,
the lowest ever.
It has relied more on onshore funding in recent years and
has a history of issuing sovereign bonds early in a year hoping
to get more favourable terms.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)