MANILA, Sept 7 The Philippines will buy
helicopters and build radar stations to strengthen its defence
of oil and gas assets located near an area of the South China
Sea also claimed by China, a step that may annoy Beijing.
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said in a statement 4.95
billion pesos ($117 million) of royalties from the Malampaya gas
field off Palawan would fund the military upgrade.
The field is to the east of Palawan island in an area of the
South China Sea not claimed by China, but other nearby fields
the Philippines wants to develop are in contested areas of the
sea.
"(It) will fund necessary capability requirements of the
Armed Forces of the Philippines in its territorial defence
operations, including providing a strong security perimeter for
the Malampaya Natural Gas and Power Project," Abad said.
The $4.5 billion Malampaya project, estimated to hold 2.7
trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 65 million barrels of
condensate, is operated by Shell Philippine Exploration
(RDSa.L), Chevron Philippines and state-owned PNOC
Exploration Corp .
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims on the sea, which is a key shipping lane and rich in
fish, and also sits on potential large oil and gas deposits.
Last week, President Benigno Aquino met his Chinese
counterpart, Hu Jintao, in Beijing and the two agreed on the
need for a binding code of conduct in the sea.
Abad said the fund would allow the air force and navy to
purchase six new search-and-rescue and patrol helicopters to
guard Malampaya and other oil-and-gas exploration areas in the
Reed Bank and Sulu Sea.
In June, the Philippines said it expected to award next year
15 contracts for oil and gas explorations requiring total
investments of at least $7.5 billion, most of them in the
Palawan and Sulu Sea areas.
The air force will develop a small helicopter base on
Palawan, and the navy will set up four coastal radar stations to
monitor ship traffic and help prevent intrusions into the
country's exclusive economic zones, Abad said.
Washington, a long-time ally of the Philippines and wary of
China's military build-up, has promised to provide secure
communications and surveillance equipment to four coast watch
stations that will track surface movements in disputed areas in
the sea.
About $10 million had been spent on refurbishing a
Hamilton-class navy frigate acquired from the United States in
April, the largest surface vessel in the navy's fleet. Manila
may get two more Hamilton-class ships by early 2012.
($1 = 42.3 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manny Mogato; Editing by John Mair and Frederik
Richter)