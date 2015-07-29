MANILA, July 29 Philippine generals on Wednesday
asked Congress to almost triple annual defence spending over the
next five years to upgrade equipment amid an escalating marine
dispute with giant neighbour China.
The Philippines currently is in the middle of a 998 billion
pesos ($21.95 billion) 15-year plan to modernize its armed
forces in the face of rising tensions in the South China Sea.
"The gaps between our needed defence articles and the levels
of our current inventory are too wide to ignore,"
Brigadier-General Guillermo Molina told a national defence panel
hearing at the House of Representatives.
"As a way ahead, the Philippine Congress may want to
consider pegging the defence annual budget to at least 2 percent
of annual GDP."
This year, Congress set aside 115.8 billion pesos, or less
than 1 percent of GDP, for defence. Next year, the government
has requested 129.1 billion pesos. The military would need 308
billion pesos to get its desired 2 percent of GDP.
"Comparing the military spending of the Philippines with our
neighbouring countries, the Philippines has one of the lowest
spending levels," Molina said, adding security was complicated
by China's occupation of Scarborough Shoal.
It was not immediately clear where the money would come
from. Congressman Francisco Acedillo, a former air force pilot,
said the House of Representatives would have to study the
military's proposal.
"The figure is mind-boggling, but if our country needs that,
we'll have to find ways to support it," he told Reuters.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year, and rejects the rival claims of Vietnam, the Philippines,
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan.
China seized control of the rocky Scarborough Shoal in 2012
after a three-month stand-off with Philippine coast guard ships,
preventing Filipino fishermen from getting near their
traditional fishing grounds.
Molina said Philippine air space was vulnerable to
intrusions. The Philippines has no fighters or surveillance
aircraft to detect and monitor activities within its vast
maritime borders.
Molina said the navy had two former U.S. coast guard
cutters, three former British Royal Navy corvettes and Vietnam
War and World War II-vintage patrol boats. It has a fleet of
helicopters and several trainer jets and transport planes.
The military currently is seeking more than 520 billion
pesos in the 15-year plan to 2022 to achieve a "full credible
defence posture on the West Philippine Sea", or South China Sea.
($1 = 45.5 pesos)
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)