MANILA Oct 25 The Philippines signed a $337
million contract on Tuesday with a South Korean shipyard for the
supply of two navy frigates, underlining its intent to beef up
its sea defences while pursuing closer ties with its biggest
maritime rival, China.
The acquisition of the modern frigates was a big step for
the Philippine navy towards building a "world class and
well-equipped" force that could protect sovereign territory,
navy spokesman Captain Lued Lincuna said.
Lincuna said the contract was the most expensive procurement
for the military since President Rodrigo Duterte took office
late in June. Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the
agreement with representatives of South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries.
Duterte visited China a week ago, seeking to normalise
relations with Beijing that were soured by a dispute over the
South China Sea after China seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012
and built man-made islands in the Spratlys in 2014.
Duterte said he hoped China would soon allow local fishermen
to return to Scarborough Shoal, an important Filipino fishing
ground, without being harassed by China's coastguard.
He is currently in Japan, which has agreed to provide the
Philippines with 10 new coastguard ships.
The Philippines in September proposed a 14 percent rise in
defence spending next year to fund a five-year 82 billion pesos
($1.7 billion) military modernisation programme to catch up with
its neighbours in Southeast Asia.
A senior defence official told Reuters the Philippines would
also buy eight amphibious assault vehicles from the United
States, plus three anti-submarine helicopters and two long-range
patrol aircraft from a European defence contractor.
A contract for three aerial radars worth 2.6 billion pesos
had been earlier awarded to an Israeli contractor.
The latest defence buys reflect an intent by Manila to
diversify its military equipment away from reliance on the
United States, its former colonial overseer, which was its
primary source of armaments.
From 2002 to 2011, the United States provided nearly $500
million in military assistance to the Philippines for sales,
education, training and counter-terrorism, according to the U.S.
embassy.
Additionally, the United States has provided three ships -
two Hamilton-class cutters and a Cyclone-class cutter - and some
20 Vietnam War-era American helicopters.
($1 = 48.27 pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Martin Petty)