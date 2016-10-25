MANILA Oct 25 The Philippines' police chief on
Tuesday reprimanded officers and some senior generals for
raising concerns with journalists about the country's war on
drugs, telling subordinates to talk to him instead - if they
were brave enough.
Asked to comment on a Reuters Special Report published on
Monday that highlighted widespread discrepancies in statistics
related to President Rodrigo Duterte's drugs crackdown, Ronald
"Bato" dela Rosa appeared irked at police and took a swipe at
journalists for what he called "unfair" reporting.
"Talk to me, but don't go to the media to talk about those
things," dela Rosa told reporters.
"Tell our men, the officers who had said this, if they had
balls, they should talk to me."
Dela Rosa, whose nickname means "rock", said officers with
grievances should tell their commanders or go to a panel
dedicated to hearing internal complaints.
"They're undermining the efforts of the president," he said,
warning of possible charges of insubordination for not using
approved channels.
The Reuters report reviewed official government data and
compiled interviews with Duterte's top anti-drug officials, who
said numbers on police deaths, total drug users, those needing
treatment, the types of drugs consumed and the prevalence of
drug-related crime were exaggerated, flawed or non-existent.
The same officials noted, however, that problematic
statistics were not an issue, because the campaign focused
attention on a long-neglected crisis in the Philippines.
Dela Rosa also lashed out at the media for using anonymous
sources in stories.
"That's the problem with you, you don't want to say who the
source is," he said.
"It's unfair if you work that way."
