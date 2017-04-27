(Editor's note: Language in last paragraph may offend some
readers)
MANILA, April 27 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte on Thursday said he was willing to face the music for
his war on drugs and a complaint filed with the International
Criminal Court would not stop him pursuing his bloody campaign.
The former prosecutor said he was man who was true to his
word, including wiping out drugs, so he would accept the
consequences, even if it meant prison, or death.
"I will continue my campaign ... I just stood by with my
promise, all other politicians they pay lip service to the
problem," he told reporters.
"You want to try to do everything to put me in prison,
please go ahead ... if it is my destiny to go to jail then I
will go to jail, if somebody will kill me for killing the idiot
drug people, so be it, I die."
Thousands of Filipinos have been killed since Duterte
unleashed his ferocious campaign nearly 10 months ago. Police
say they have killed only in self-defence, and the deaths of
other drug dealers and users was down to vigilantes or narcotics
gangs silencing potential witnesses.
Human rights groups say official accounts are implausible
and accuse Duterte of supporting a campaign of systematic
extrajudicial killings by police. The government denies that.
A Philippine lawyer filed a complaint at the ICC on Monday
against Duterte and senior officials of mass murder. The 77-page
filing said Duterte "repeatedly, unchangingly and continuously"
committed crimes against humanity.
The complaint is the first publicly known communication to
the ICC against the president and is based on the testimony of
two self-confessed hit men who said they had worked under
Duterte when he was a mayor, statements from rights groups and
media reports, including a Reuters series on the killings. (reut.rs/2jPSgSn)
Duterte stood by police, and said he had never given an
order to commit murder, but to defend themselves if their lives
were at risk.
He dismissed questions about police carrying out
extrajudicial killings and appeared to blame criminals for
thousands of deaths at the hands of mystery gunmen.
"Of course, who else?" he said.
Duterte also dismissed an editorial in the New York Times on
Tuesday that said the ICC should promptly open an investigation
into the drugs war. It described Duterte as "a man who must be
stopped."
Duterte said it was the newspaper that should be stopped.
"New York Times, assholes, they are assholes," he said.
(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)