MANILA, March 31 Philippine media organisations
have hit back at President Rodrigo Duterte for an
expletive-laden speech that lashed out at a domestic newspaper
and a television network, saying threats would not stop
journalists from reporting the truth.
In two separate televised speeches on Thursday, Duterte
unleashed a stream of profanity and threatened to use the
government's television station to hit back at dissenting media.
The populist leader singled out the Philippine Daily
Inquirer newspaper for its coverage of his bloody war on drugs
and a critic's allegations that he had hidden millions of
dollars of assets. He also hit out at media conglomerate ABS-CBN
, but did not say why.
"Your incoherent and foul-mouthed rant against two of the
country's major media outfits ... was not only unwarranted, it
was absolutely twisted," the National Union of Journalists of
the Philippines said in a statement.
The verbal attacks showed how little the president
appreciated democracy and governance, the group added.
The president's office has a rocky relationship with the
media and frequently accuses the press of bias or of distorting
remarks Duterte has made live on television.
Duterte enjoys huge support on social media and is fiercely
defended by well-known bloggers with large followings on
Facebook and have frequently targeted journalists.
He was angered by the Inquirer over a story that said his
anti-drugs crackdown had primarily targeted poor Filipinos, a
conclusion echoed by many rights groups.
More than 8,000 people, mostly drug users and small pushers,
have been killed since Duterte took office at the end of June,
about a third in police operations and many of the rest by
unidentified gunmen.
"You know, the Inquirer yesterday, they are bullshit, son of
a bitch. They are garbage," Duterte said on Thursday.
"Those journalists really have no shame. I tell you, they
have no shame, including ABS-CBN."
"If you say in your editorial 'son of a bitch' then I will
hit back and say you, too, are a son of a bitch."
In a statement, the Inquirer said it "takes exception to
president Duterte's remarks". ABS-CBN, which covered the
speeches live, has not commented.
Duterte's outburst follows criticism by his office about the
New York Times and its coverage of the drugs war, which included
a short documentary film and an editorial calling for a United
Nations investigation.
Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella called the coverage a
"demolition job" and part of a conspiracy to undermine the
government. He described one article as a "well-paid hack job".
In a television interview this week, the documentary
producer said the Times had no agenda other than telling stories
that it felt were important.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)