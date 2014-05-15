MANILA May 15 The Philippines' agricultural output in the first quarter grew by 0.67 percent from a year ago versus 3.11 percent in the same period of 2013, impaired by last years's strong typhoons, the state statistics office said on Thursday.

Unmilled rice output grew 3.28 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in the first quarter, below the government forecast of 4.53 million tonnes for the period, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a report.

The crops subsector's output grew 1.53 percent, poultry by 1.33 percent, and livestock by 1.2 percent. The fisheries subsector's output contracted 3.25 percent, the agency said.

The report comes ahead of first quarter GDP data due on May 29.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)