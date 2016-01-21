MANILA Jan 21 The Philippines' agricultural output in the last quarter of 2015 contracted 0.96 percent from a year earlier as a severe dry spell and a strong typhoon damaged crops and fisheries, the government said on Thursday.

The sector's full year 2015 output grew a marginal 0.11 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a report issued ahead of fourth quarter GDP data due later this month. Agriculture accounts for about a tenth of the country's overall output.

Crops output in the fourth quarter fell 2.69 percent, with paddy rice harvest down 3.78 percent to 7.3 million tonnes, while corn production dropped 6.04 percent, the PSA said. Full year rice output was down 4.3 percent at 18.15 million tonnes, below a government forecast of 18.3 million tonnes.

Fisheries output dipped 4.28 percent in the fourth quarter.

Gains were recorded in livestock, with output up 3.72 percent in the fourth quarter, while poultry production rose 4.17 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)