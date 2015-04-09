MANILA/TAIWAN, April 9 The Philippine central
bank has given Taiwan's Cathay United Bank the go ahead to
upgrade its representative office in the country to a
full-service branch, making it the third foreign bank to benefit
from a new law that eased the entry of outside lenders.
Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla said the central bank's
policy-making monetary board approved the application on
Wednesday.
"As part of the application process, they had to show that
they are financially strong, have good management, the business
they intend to do, the viability of their proposed Philippine
operations, and the positive benefits to the economy of their
operations," Espenilla told Reuters.
Espenilla said Cathay United is required to put up an
initial capital equivalent to 2.2 billion pesos ($49.48
million), the minimum requirement for a commercial bank license
with a single unit.
Cathay United Bank is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial
Holdings, which in December bought 20 percent of
mid-sized Philippine lender Rizal Banking Commercial Corp
for 17.92 billion pesos.
Taiwan's regulators have encouraged financial institutions
to expand in Asia given an overcrowded home market, while the
Philippines' attraction lies in its emergence as one of the
world's most rapidly growing economies.
The economy grew 6.1 percent in 2014, second to China in
Asia. The government has a 7-8 percent growth target this
year.
Cathay Financial holdings Executive Vice President Alan Lee
said the branch will start operations in the third quarter of
the year.
"This approval is the first case for Taiwan banks after the
Philippine government opened up to foreigners," Lee told
Reuters.
Lee was referring to a Philippine law that was passed last
year allowing additional foreign banks to operate in the
Philippines and allowing foreign banks to take full control of
local lenders.
Cathay United Bank is one of the seven banks which Reuters
reported in March to be looking to begin lending or open offices
in the country. ]
A unit of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
in February and South Korea's Shinhan International
Bank in March also won approval to open a Manila branch.
($1 = 44.4600 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Emily Chan in TAIWAN;
Editing by Kim Coghill)