MANILA Jan 6 Philippine banks have to
fully comply with new capital adequacy rules under the Basel III
framework by 2014 to ensure the financial system has enough
liquidity to withstand shocks, draft rules by the Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas (BSP) released on Friday show.
The draft rules are more stringent than Basel III
recommendations, and would be finalised by the third quarter
this year. That would allow time for a parallel run of the old
and new guidelines before the new standards come into force on
January 1, 2014.
"The idea is to make sure the Philippine banking system
stays resilient against a possible a road ahead that can be very
challenging to the financial system," Nestor Espenilla, deputy
central bank governor, told reporters.
Based on the draft rules, local commercial and universal
banks should have a minimum tier 1 capital of 7.5 percent,
higher than the 5.5 percent world leaders have agreed under the
Basel III global banking rules.
Philippine banks will also be required to keep a minimum
capital adequacy ratio of 10 percent, on top of a
counter-cyclical additional requirement of 2.5 percent.
"Right now we are well above the regulatory minimum, so we
are not coming out of a hole," said Johnny Noe Ravalo, managing
director of the BSP's central supervisory support sub-sector.
"We believe the two-year transition is enough given the
current capital positions that they have for the banks to make
strategic decisions on how they want to move forward," Ravalo
said.
The Philippine banking system's average capital adequacy
ratio (CAR) is at 17.39 percent on a consolidated basis as of
end-March 2011, higher than the CAR posted at end-2010, BSP data
showed.
