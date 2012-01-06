MANILA Jan 6 Philippine banks have to fully comply with new capital adequacy rules under the Basel III framework by 2014 to ensure the financial system has enough liquidity to withstand shocks, draft rules by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released on Friday show.

The draft rules are more stringent than Basel III recommendations, and would be finalised by the third quarter this year. That would allow time for a parallel run of the old and new guidelines before the new standards come into force on January 1, 2014.

"The idea is to make sure the Philippine banking system stays resilient against a possible a road ahead that can be very challenging to the financial system," Nestor Espenilla, deputy central bank governor, told reporters.

Based on the draft rules, local commercial and universal banks should have a minimum tier 1 capital of 7.5 percent, higher than the 5.5 percent world leaders have agreed under the Basel III global banking rules.

Philippine banks will also be required to keep a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 10 percent, on top of a counter-cyclical additional requirement of 2.5 percent.

"Right now we are well above the regulatory minimum, so we are not coming out of a hole," said Johnny Noe Ravalo, managing director of the BSP's central supervisory support sub-sector.

"We believe the two-year transition is enough given the current capital positions that they have for the banks to make strategic decisions on how they want to move forward," Ravalo said.

The Philippine banking system's average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is at 17.39 percent on a consolidated basis as of end-March 2011, higher than the CAR posted at end-2010, BSP data showed. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)