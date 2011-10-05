MANILA Oct 5 The Philippines will set the pricing of 10-year and 15-year retail Treasury bonds on Oct. 10 when it launches the sale of the debt papers, the Bureau of Treasury said on Wednesday.

Deputy Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola said the government plans to raise a minimum 60 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) from the retail bond issue, its second such offering for the year.

"We agreed on tenors 10 and 15, with minimum acceptance of 30 billion pesos for each," Mendiola said in a text message to reporters.

First Metro Investment Corp , Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , BDO Capital, BPI Capital and Landbank of the Philippines are issue managers of the bonds.

The arrangers are Rizal Commercial Banking Corp , Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank , China Banking Corp and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

National Treasurer Roberto Tan said a regular auction of 10-year T-bonds set next week would likely be cancelled.

The government last sold retail T-bonds in March, when it raised 104 billion pesos in an issue that attracted orders more than four times the offer size.

The Philippines, which relies heavily on local and foreign borrowings to fund its budget deficit, has 4.3 billion pesos of retail-T bonds falling due in December. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)