* Says $17.5 bln foreign bonds eligible for buy back
* To buy dollars from central bank to repay foreign bonds
* Manila to raise up to $5.5 billion in retail local bonds
(Adds government statement, retail bond offer)
MANILA, Oct 10 The Philippine government will
buy back up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding U.S. dollar
bonds, including 2032 bonds, using dollars to be bought from the
central bank to save on interest costs and absorb some of the
foreign inflows into the country.
Manila, which relies heavily on local and foreign debt to
fund its budget deficit, also started a local retail bond sale
on Monday that may raise up to 240 billion pesos ($5.5 billion).
Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon told reporters the
government would use money from the Bureau of Treasury's bond
sinking fund for the buyback, which runs until 5:00 p.m. New
York time on Thursday.
The government wanted to retire high-coupon foreign bonds,
De Leon said. An estimated $17.5 billion worth of US dollar and
euro bonds are eligible for the repurchase programme.
In a statement, the government said it may also issue $50
million worth of new global bonds to repay any of 8.75 percent
bonds due October 2016 to be sold back to them.
It did not indicate the maturity of the global bond it plans
to sell. About $564 million worth of October 2016 bonds are
outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are joint global
coordinators. They also serve as joint dealer managers along
with Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC , HSBC , Standard
Chartered Bank and UBS .
DEBT MANAGEMENT
The Philippines, Asia's largest sovereign issuer of foreign
currency bonds, has been innovative in its debt management. It
was the first in Asia to sell global bonds denominated in the
local currency to wean itself off costly foreign debt.
"Market conditions present an opportunity to proactively
manage... external indebtedness in a cost effective manner,"
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in a statement.
"This is consistent with our objective to increase the local
currency component of our indebtedness while extending
maturities and reducing cost."
The central bank had offered to sell dollars to the
government when the peso hit 3-year highs against the US dollar
in August, amid concerns that foreign capital inflows could
inflate money supply and complicate policymaking.
Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco had said he expects
foreign funds to return to emerging markets once global
uncertainties related to the euro zone debt woes and fears of a
U.S. economic slowdown were sorted out.
Separately, the Philippines also opened on Monday an offer
of retail Treasury bonds, which may raise as much as 240 billion
pesos or $5.5 billion, a record volume.
It set the 2021 retail bond coupon at 5.75 percent and 6.25
percent for the 2026 retail bond.
It sold 10 billion pesos of each bond at a state auction and
will sell a maximum total of 40 billion pesos of the bonds daily
during the six-day retail offer than ends on Oct. 17.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema; Editing by
John Mair)