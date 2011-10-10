* Says $17.5 bln foreign bonds eligible for buy back

* To buy dollars from central bank to repay foreign bonds

* Manila to raise up to $5.5 billion in retail local bonds (Adds government statement, retail bond offer)

MANILA, Oct 10 The Philippine government will buy back up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding U.S. dollar bonds, including 2032 bonds, using dollars to be bought from the central bank to save on interest costs and absorb some of the foreign inflows into the country.

Manila, which relies heavily on local and foreign debt to fund its budget deficit, also started a local retail bond sale on Monday that may raise up to 240 billion pesos ($5.5 billion).

Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon told reporters the government would use money from the Bureau of Treasury's bond sinking fund for the buyback, which runs until 5:00 p.m. New York time on Thursday.

The government wanted to retire high-coupon foreign bonds, De Leon said. An estimated $17.5 billion worth of US dollar and euro bonds are eligible for the repurchase programme.

In a statement, the government said it may also issue $50 million worth of new global bonds to repay any of 8.75 percent bonds due October 2016 to be sold back to them.

It did not indicate the maturity of the global bond it plans to sell. About $564 million worth of October 2016 bonds are outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators. They also serve as joint dealer managers along with Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC , HSBC , Standard Chartered Bank and UBS .

DEBT MANAGEMENT

The Philippines, Asia's largest sovereign issuer of foreign currency bonds, has been innovative in its debt management. It was the first in Asia to sell global bonds denominated in the local currency to wean itself off costly foreign debt.

"Market conditions present an opportunity to proactively manage... external indebtedness in a cost effective manner," Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in a statement.

"This is consistent with our objective to increase the local currency component of our indebtedness while extending maturities and reducing cost."

The central bank had offered to sell dollars to the government when the peso hit 3-year highs against the US dollar in August, amid concerns that foreign capital inflows could inflate money supply and complicate policymaking.

Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco had said he expects foreign funds to return to emerging markets once global uncertainties related to the euro zone debt woes and fears of a U.S. economic slowdown were sorted out.

Separately, the Philippines also opened on Monday an offer of retail Treasury bonds, which may raise as much as 240 billion pesos or $5.5 billion, a record volume.

It set the 2021 retail bond coupon at 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent for the 2026 retail bond.

It sold 10 billion pesos of each bond at a state auction and will sell a maximum total of 40 billion pesos of the bonds daily during the six-day retail offer than ends on Oct. 17. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair)