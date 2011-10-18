* Sells 110 bln pesos of retail bonds

* Government's bond sinking fund bought part of the issue

* Volume of 10-year, 15-year bonds sold almost same

* Govt may review first quarter 2012 borrowing plan (Adds details, quotes)

By Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, Oct 18 The Philippines raised a record 110 billion pesos ($2.55 billion) from the sale of retail Treasury bonds, which could lead to lower state borrowing in early 2012, depending on the country's budget deficit, officials said on Tuesday.

Treasury was unlikely to adjust plans to raise 99 billion pesos from local debt sales this quarter given the schedule has already been announced, Deputy Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola told Reuters.

"We'll be reviewing the first-quarter borrowing plan, depending on what is the final budget deficit this year," Mendiola said. "The fourth quarter borrowing has been scheduled and the banks have programmed it in their plans."

National Treasurer Roberto Tan said the bond proceeds would help the government fill the gap in its financing programme this year after it had rejected bids at some Treasury auctions.

On Tuesday, Manila rejected all bids at auctions of 91-day and 182-day T-bills. On Oct. 3, it rejected all bids for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day notes.

The government also needs to fill a remaining $500 million foreign debt requirement this year, after market volatility tripped up its earlier debt sale plans.

BOND FUND

Manila sold 5.75 percent 2021 bonds and 6.25 percent 2026 retail bonds, with nearly an equal volume going to each issue, Mendiola said. The issue date of the bonds is Oct. 20.

Of the total amount, nearly half was sold to the government's bond sinking fund, the same facility which financed Manila's foreign bond buyback programme that closed on Friday. The fund's purchase was way above its previous retail bond investments averaging 20 billion pesos per offer.

More than a quarter, or 31.5 billion pesos, was sold to small investors in a six-day offer period, and nearly a fifth, or 20 billion pesos, were sold via a state auction on Oct. 10. The rest were placements from state corporations.

The final volume surpassed a retail T-bond sale in March which raised 104 billion pesos.

The Southeast Asian country relies heavily on local and foreign borrowing to fund its budget deficit, which is expected to narrow to 2.6 percent of GDP this year, or 260 billion pesos this year, from 3.5 percent in 2010.

First Metro Investment Corp , Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , BDO Capital, BPI Capital and Landbank of the Philippines were issue managers of the bonds.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp , Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank , China Banking Corp and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) were arrangers.

($1 = 43.110 Philippine Pesos)