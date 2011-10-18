MANILA Oct 18 The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered local banks holding a maturing zero-coupon government bond to put 20 percent of their proceeds under escrow while it determines if income from the bond is subject to withholding tax.

The court also stopped the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from collecting the tax on the bond, which matured on Tuesday.

The move was in response to a petition from eight banks that included the country's top two lenders, Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Corp , to stop the tax being collected.

The court told banks to put 5 billion pesos ($116 million) in escrow to cover final withholding tax (FWT) on interest income on the bond.

The court, by a vote of 8-7, allowed the banks to keep the remainder of the total 35 billion pesos face value of the special-issue bonds.

"The banks are being required to hold in escrow 20 percent final withholding tax and release to investors 80 percent of the bonds to protect the government in case the court decides that these bonds are taxable," court spokesman Midas Marquez told reporters.

On Monday, the banks asked the court to stop the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from collecting the tax, saying the agency reversed the terms set for the bonds to the disadvantage of investors after they were sold in 2001.

In marketing the zero-coupon bonds in 2001, the government said the papers were exempt from withholding tax on interest, but the BIR later issued rulings that the bonds were subject to the tax.

In their petition, the banks warned the BIR's claim could hurt the country's credibility with investors.

China Banking Corp , Philippine Bank of Communications , Philippine National Bank , Planters Development Bank and Philippine Veterans Bank were also included in the petition filed with the court.

"The imposition of the 20 percent FWT, which is no more than the government's way of legitimizing its default, will be damaging to its credit reputation," the banks said.

"It will send a strong message to both local and international financial institutions and investors and that there is no certainty, predictability and stability in financial transactions with the government."

"It will reinforce investors' perception of the Philippine government as a credit risk. When this happens, the Philippines will be in grave danger of being excluded from capital markets," they added.

President Benigno Aquino has summoned Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and the head of the BIR to review the government's policy on the bonds and address the concerns of banks and bond holders.

($1 = 43.110 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)