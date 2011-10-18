MANILA Oct 18 The Philippine Supreme Court on
Tuesday ordered local banks holding a maturing zero-coupon
government bond to put 20 percent of their proceeds under escrow
while it determines if income from the bond is subject to
withholding tax.
The court also stopped the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)
from collecting the tax on the bond, which matured on Tuesday.
The move was in response to a petition from eight banks that
included the country's top two lenders, Banco de Oro Unibank Inc
and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Corp , to stop
the tax being collected.
The court told banks to put 5 billion pesos ($116 million)
in escrow to cover final withholding tax (FWT) on interest
income on the bond.
The court, by a vote of 8-7, allowed the banks to keep the
remainder of the total 35 billion pesos face value of the
special-issue bonds.
"The banks are being required to hold in escrow 20 percent
final withholding tax and release to investors 80 percent of the
bonds to protect the government in case the court decides that
these bonds are taxable," court spokesman Midas Marquez told
reporters.
On Monday, the banks asked the court to stop the Bureau of
Internal Revenue (BIR) from collecting the tax, saying the
agency reversed the terms set for the bonds to the disadvantage
of investors after they were sold in 2001.
In marketing the zero-coupon bonds in 2001, the government
said the papers were exempt from withholding tax on interest,
but the BIR later issued rulings that the bonds were subject to
the tax.
In their petition, the banks warned the BIR's claim could
hurt the country's credibility with investors.
China Banking Corp , Philippine Bank of
Communications , Philippine National Bank ,
Planters Development Bank and Philippine Veterans Bank were also
included in the petition filed with the court.
"The imposition of the 20 percent FWT, which is no more than
the government's way of legitimizing its default, will be
damaging to its credit reputation," the banks said.
"It will send a strong message to both local and
international financial institutions and investors and that
there is no certainty, predictability and stability in financial
transactions with the government."
"It will reinforce investors' perception of the Philippine
government as a credit risk. When this happens, the Philippines
will be in grave danger of being excluded from capital markets,"
they added.
President Benigno Aquino has summoned Finance Secretary
Cesar Purisima and the head of the BIR to review the
government's policy on the bonds and address the concerns of
banks and bond holders.
($1 = 43.110 Philippine Pesos)
