* Government eyes sale of 10-year, 25-year global bonds
* Manila says studying timing of debt sale
* Eight banks part of shortlist for debt issue
(Adds comments from Finance officials)
By Karen Lema
MANILA, Dec 15 The Philippine central bank
has approved in principle the government's planned sale of as
much as $1.5 billion in global bonds, Deputy Governor Diwa
Guinigundo said on Thursday, paving the way for Manila's return
to the overseas debt market as early as January.
The Philippines, one of Asia's largest sovereign issuers of
foreign currency debt, intends to sell 10-year and 25-year
global bonds, said a government source who declined to be named.
Guinigundo confirmed that information to Reuters.
Manila is assessing market conditions before setting the
exact timing of the debt sale, National Treasurer Roberto Tan
said. Finance officials had previously said Manila was
considering selling global bonds in January.
The Southeast Asian country has a history of issuing
sovereign bonds early in the year to get favourable borrowing
terms and raise the bulk of its foreign debt needs before the
markets get volatile.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC, JP Morgan
Chase, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG were
included in a shortlist of banks handling the global bond sale,
Tan said.
The Philippines will be going back to the market after
neighbor Indonesia got a one-notch upgrade to investment grade
from Fitch Ratings.
Fitch ranks the Philippines one notch below investment
grade.
"There's so much money chasing Asean (assets)," Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima told reporters, when asked if
Indonesia's credit rating upgrade would dampen interest in
Manila's debt issue.
(Writing by Rosemarie Francisco)