By Karen Lema

MANILA, Dec 19 The Philippines moved a step closer to making its first overseas bond sale of as much as $1.5 billion in early 2012 after a source said it mandated eight banks to manage the offer, and analysts see strong investor appetite for the issue despite volatile markets.

The Southeast Asian government has a track record of tapping the overseas debt market early in the year to cover the bulk of its foreign debt requirement and obtain favourable borrowing costs.

Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG got the mandate for the bond offer, a government source said on Tuesday, but the timing of the sale has yet to be set.

The source said the government has yet to finalise the structure of the planned offering, which was approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) last week, and Manila was looking at a dollar or a peso-denominated global issue.

National Treasurer Roberto Tan said he was unaware that banks were given the mandate. The source did not want to be identified because the matter was not public yet.

The central bank said the debt sale could carry 10-year and 25-year maturities, consistent with the government's objective to stretch its debt maturity profile.

"The likelihood of success is high because you have dollar liquidity in the investors hand as a result of the (government's sovereign bond) buyback in October, and Asia continues to be more favourable in terms of economic fundamentals," said Joey Cuyegkeng, an economist at ING said.

"If you take a look at how the markets are reacting to all these difficulties abroad, take a look at how the longer end of the ROP yield curve has moved, it has dropped quite significantly," Cuyegkeng added.

COMPETITION FROM INDONESIA?

Finance officials had previously said Manila was considering selling global bonds in January. But it will not only be the emerging Asian economy looking at an early fundraising activity next year.

Indonesia, which was upgraded by Fitch to investment-grade status last week, plans to issue about $26.5 billion in government bonds in 2012 to cover a budget deficit of 1.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

But the Philippines is unfazed. Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima has said there was ample liquidity in the market to cover for the two countries' funding requirements.

Credit risk agency Standard & Poor's on Friday revised its rating outlook for the Philippines to positive from stable but did not raise its rating.

The Philippines, one of Asia's largest issuer of foreign currency debt, is aiming for investment grade status before the end of President Benigno Aquino's term in 2016 to allow it to borrow cheaper funds and lure investors to help upgrade its creaking infrastructure, critical to boosting long-term growth.

To get to investment-grade status, the country must convince credit raters the improvement in revenues and the decline in debt ratios would be sustained, Cuyegkeng said.

Credit rating agencies have said the Philippines needed to increase its revenue-to-GDP ratio, which at less than 15 percent is the lowest among the five leading Southeast Asian economies, to improve its chances of securing an investment-grade rating.

The government's aim is to bring down the government's debt to 52.4 percent of gross domestic product by 2016, which still pales in comparison to Indonesia's debt-to-GDP ratio of 27 percent in 2010. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)