MANILA, Dec 20 The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects a smaller current account surplus in 2014 due to imports needed to rebuild after last month's devastating typhoon, but it would remain high enough to support the peso.

The central bank forecast a current account surplus of $10.4 billion, or 3.3 percent of GDP, in 2014, compared with expectations for a $11.1 billion surplus this year, that would be 3.9 percent of GDP.

The balance of payments (BOP) was also seen narrowing in 2014 to $3 billion from an expected $5.3 billion this year.

The central bank had previously forecast this year's Balance of payments surplus at $4.4 billion and current account surplus at $7 billion.

"Despite the difficulties and challenges we face given both domestic and external developments, the current account continues to be in significant surplus," central bank Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters. "This is one of the strengths of the Philippine economy compared to some other countries in the region."

The external surpluse would provide "fundamental support for the currency," Tetangco told reporters.

The peso is down 7.7 percent this year, whereas the Indonesian rupiah has lost more than 21 percent, as a widening current account deficit had made South East Asia's largest economy vulnerable.

Asian currencies slipped broadly on Friday with the peso hitting three-month lows, as the U.S. dollar stayed buoyant in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus.

The Philippines' foreign exchange reserves are forecast to rise to a record $88 billion by end-2014, compared with $84 billion at end-November, and remittances by Filipinos overseas, which power domestic consumption, were set to grow at a steady rate of 5 percent next year, Tetangco said.

Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest ever to hit land, devastated parts of the central Philippines last month. The government said this week it would take 361 billion pesos ($8 billion) to rebuild the stricken areas over four years.

In line with an improving outlook for the global economy, the central bank expects Philippine exports in 2014 to rise 6 percent after a projected 4 percent growth this year, with imports accelerating to 9 percent from this year's 2 percent estimate, resulting in a higher trade deficit next year.

($1 = 44.4425 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)