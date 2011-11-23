MANILA Nov 23 The Philippine central bank
said on Wednesday it will consider proposals raised by local
banks in revamping the structure of required reserves at its
next policy meeting, with the aim of allowing authorities to
better monitor money supply.
The central bank's policy-making Monetary Board holds
meetings every Thursday but sets interest rates every six weeks,
with the next rate review set on Dec. 1.
"In its policy review, the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas)
will consider the issues and concerns raised by the different
banking organisations," central bank Governor Amando Tetangco
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)