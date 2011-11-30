MANILA Dec 1 Coordinated action by central banks from the world's leading economies to avoid a global liquidity crunch is a welcome move that eases the burden on Philippines monetary policy, the country's central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday.

Tetangco, speaking hours before a rates-setting meeting, said the government should still pursue plans to step up spending, particularly on infrastructure, to lift growth.

"We welcome such moves as these take away some of the burden on our own domestic monetary policy."

