MANILA Jan 27 The Philippine central bank's policy decisions do not have to move in sync or in the same magnitude as the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions, its governor said on Wednesday, as he reiterated the Southeast Asian economy does not need additional stimulus.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco also said policymakers were closely watching developments in China and underlined the need for the world's second-largest economy to communicate its policies with greater clarity to help guide the market.

"While a number of central banks have eased their policy settings to stimulate domestic economic activity amid a benign inflation environment, we in the Philippines don't see the need to provide further stimulus to the economy at the moment," Tetangco told Reuters in an interview.

Fourth-quarter data on Thursday is expected to show the Philippine economy expanded 2.2 percent in October-December, twice as fast as in the September quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

The resilient economy has managed to largely shrug off a growing global chill, as strong private consumption and higher government spending cushioned the impact of weak exports.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)