MANILA, June 14 The Philippine central bank said
on Tuesday it has made it easier for banks to extend loans to
directors, officers, stockholders, their related interests
(DOSRI) and affiliates to help finance the government's key
infrastructure projects.
But banks are expected to have "robust" internal policies
and procedures in handling related party transactions, which
should also be conducted on an "arm's length basis," the central
bank said in a statement.
The country needs private funds to upgrade its ageing
infrastructure as it aims to lift its growth rate to 7 to 8
percent to alleviate poverty and generate much-needed jobs.
Under the new rules, loans extended to DOSRIs will not be
counted against the ceiling on unsecured loans during the
pre-operational phase of the project, but the ceiling will be
applied once the project becomes operational.
The central bank also raised the individual and unsecured
limits for loans granted to subsidiaries and affiliates
undertaking these projects to encourage more entities to
participate in the government's development programme.
The revised rules also gave the central bank the authority
to direct banks to deduct from capital all credit exposure to
their related parties that are not engaged on arm's length basis
"to promote responsible lending to related parties."
The definitions of "related interest" and "affiliates" were
also fine-tuned so regulators can calibrate prudential
requirements "with the degree of potential abuse in the
relationship.
For more details, click on bit.ly/24NMZIz
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)