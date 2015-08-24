(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Monday from Thursday)

MANILA Aug 24 The Philippine central bank said on Monday it will inject liquidity in the foreign exchange market if necessary as it expects more volatility in the near term.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco said the bank will let the market determine exchange rates but was prepared to act to ensure the peso remains stable.

"The BSP will carefully provide liquidity in the market should the exchange rate volatilities become excessive, disruptive to business planning, and a trigger for the disanchoring of inflation expectations," Tetangco said in an email to reporters.

"So far, the peso volatility has remained within the middle of the range of the volatilities of regional currencies and inflation expectations are still well-anchored," Tetangco said.

The bank held its benchmark interest rate for a seventh policy meeting on Aug. 13, and said it was ready to act on any threat to inflation or financial stability. (Reporting by Karen Lema)